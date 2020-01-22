UND Men’s Basketball Focusing On Defense To Snap Losing Streak

Fighting Hawks currently on four-game losing streak

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Its been a rude awakening for North Dakota Men’s Basketball coach Paul Sather and his first time through the Summit League. UND is currently stuck in a four-game losing streak. Three of those coming on the road with the latest against North Dakota State.

One of the bright spots during this rough stretch has been guard Marlon Stewart. Stewart has put up great numbers offensively leading the team in scoring averaging 17 points per game and shooting 43 percent of the field.

The Fighting Hawks have leaned on Stewart a lot this season, but there is one area of his game Sather says can improve for the team to get out of this funk.

“We need to keep letting the defensive side set the tone for us. I just felt like in our last game we didn’t have that from the point of tip off to picking up video or really establishing our coverage and our transition defense,” Sather said. “We didn’t do a very good job. That’s something he can really help us with. He’s (Stewart) got to be more aware and alert defensively.”

The Fighting Hawks will have the comfort of the next two games at home starting with Denver tomorrow night.