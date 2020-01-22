Wahpeton Man Sentenced After Trafficking Teen For Sex

33-year-old Dustin Gilleo was sentenced in U.S. District Court

FARGO, N.D. — A Wahpeton man is given 10 years in prison for trafficking a teen from South Carolina to his home for sex.

33-year-old Dustin Gilleo was sentenced in U.S. District Court on a charge of Transportation of a Minor.

The 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in South Carolina last January and tracked by her phone to the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.

Authorities found her at Gilleo’s home in Wahpeton.

Gilleo admitted to meeting the girl online and exchanging sexually explicit pictures before they met.

He also admitted that he knew the girl was 16.