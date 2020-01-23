PET CONNECTION: Meet Pemberton

Pemberton Is Just The Best

Do you want a bear for your family?

You might not be able to bring a black or brown bear into your home, but you can get pretty close with the lovable lug Pemberton.

He’s a 6-year-old Labrador Retriever mixed with another big dog breed. They’re not quite sure.

He’s about 100 pounds, and his joyfulness matches his size.

The first thing he did when he met me was jump up onto me.

He’s super friendly, loves kids and other dogs, along with a good romp in the snow.

The only caveat is that he can’t live with cats. He likes to chase them.

He would make a wonderful companion for almost any family.

Click here for more information on Pemberton.

If you can’t bring a dog into your home, you can still help out the pooches at 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

They’re partnering with Paradox Comic-N-Cards for DND4Dogs 2020, a two-day Dungeons and Dragons fundraiser for the rescue.

You can play in sessions throughout this Saturday and Sunday, January 25th and 26th.

Click here for more information about DND4Dogs 2020.