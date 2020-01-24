4 of 8 Fire Deaths Linked to Smoking in 2020 in Minnesota

Smoking is the leading cause of fatal fires in Minnesota.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports that four of eight fire deaths so far in 2020 are results of smoking-related incidents.

State Fire Marshal Jim Smith is encouraging Minnesotans who smoke to follow simple safety tips for preventing fires.

He says to smoke outside and extinguish cigarettes in a sturdy ashtray, avoid discarding cigarettes in potted plants, leaves or other vegetation and avoid smoking while on oxygen or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Smith also says it is important for families to talk to loved ones who smoke about the fire-related dangers.

The Department of Public Safety reports that smoking is the leading cause of fatal fires in Minnesota with 94 deaths between 2009 and 2019.