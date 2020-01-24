LIVE: Red River Valley Boat Show

Get Prepared For Summer While It's Still Cold As Heck Outside

It’s cold. You don’t want to spend time outside shoveling snow. So focus on summer, which we promise will eventually come.

The Red River Valley Boat Show is here this weekend to get you ready to live that lake life.

Even if you go every year, you’ll find some new lake toys and gadgets this year.

Show organizers highlighted a new boat that actually makes waves you can surf on behind it.

I got to check one of those boats out live on the morning show.

Even though it’s still cold as heck outside, they say now is the perfect time to start planning for summer.

Show manager Barry Cenaiko says, “It’s the end of January? When do you want to go out on the water? Around Memorial Day. Well that usually takes time especially if you’re gonna buy a boat.”

The boat show runs from Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to five p.m. Sunday at the Fargodome.