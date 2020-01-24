Play of the Week Nominees: January 24

Barnesville, Devils Lake battle for the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s DJ Colter high school play of the week nominees pit Minnesota against North Dakota in high school boys basketball.

First up from Barnesville, Adam Tonsfeldt grabs a rebound and makes a nice move down low to drop a basket and draw a foul.

The second nominee comes from Devils Lake. In the Firebirds game against Davies, Grant Nelson uses some hops to get up for a shutdown block against the Eagles.

You can vote for the High School Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.