Davies boys hockey handles business against Fargo North

The Eagles defeated the Spartans 3-1

FARGO, N.D. — In the Scheels Hockey Shootout, Davies never gave up a lead in a 3-1 win over Fargo North.

The Eagles got things started in the first period. Jackson Bellerud knocked one in in front of the net off a great feed from Drew Fleming to make it a 1-0 game.

In the second, Austin Schmidt made it 2-0 with another goal for the Eagles.

Fargo North had an answer for that one. Wyatt Johnson buried a one-timer from the blue line to cut the lead in half.

Just minutes later, the Eagles tacked on another one. Barron Stibbe backhanded in a rebound to give Davies its third goal of the game.