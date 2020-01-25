Hope Inc Jr. Sled Hockey Team Takes The Ice

Organizers say it's a joy to see the kids go out on the ice and enjoy themselves in some friendly competition

FARGO, N.D. — Hope Inc’s Junior Sled Hockey team took to the ice to square off against a stand up team from Fargo Youth Hockey.

The game is meant to show appreciation and unity between the two types of hockey and give the kids a fun experience to play in.

They also say the game is a great opportunity to continue with their community outreach.

“Even more important than that to see that the kids that they are playing, to see that the similarities are much more than the differences are,” Recreational Director Of Hope INC Bill Grommesh said.