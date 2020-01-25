NDSU Men’s Basketball Takes Down Denver

North Dakota State Men's Basketball secured its ninth win in the last 12 games after an 82-70 win today

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team never trailed in Saturday’s game against Denver at the Scheels Center, winning 82-70 to improve to 14-7 overall and 5-2 in Summit League play.

Bison senior Vinnie Shahid posted the second-highest scoring output of his career, finishing with 29 points on 8-for-11 shooting. NDSU’s Rocky Kreuser matched his season-high with 18 points, and junior Cameron Hunter recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

NDSU shot 51 percent for the game, including 47 percent (7-for-15) from three-point range. Denver shot 44 percent overall, and was led by 24 points from senior Ade Murkey.

The Bison scored the first seven points of the game and led by as many as 12 in the first half. The Pioneers battled back from a 38-27 deficit early in the second half to tie the game at 41-41 with 12 minutes remaining.

Leading 48-44 with just over 11 minutes left, the Bison rattled off an 11-0 run to put the game away. Chris Quayle kick-started the run with a corner three, Kreuser converted a three-point play, Shahid hit one of his three three-pointers, and Tyree Eady added a layup to make it 59-44 in favor of the Bison.

Bison sophomore Sam Griesel returned to the NDSU lineup for the first time since Dec. 3.

NDSU plays twice on the road next week, taking on Western Illinois on Thursday, Jan. 30, and Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics