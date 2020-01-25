Police searching for driver of stolen vehicle

The driver led officers on a pursuit late Friday night

FARGO, MOORHEAD — Police are searching for the driver of what they say is a stolen vehicle that led them on a pursuit through the metro late Friday night.

A Clay County deputy says the car was going 96 miles per hour in a 55 zone on Highway 75 near 15th Avenue.

The driver then took off westbound on 28th Avenue North, hitting another car that was stopped at the intersection of 28th and 11th Street North.

The driver fled once again and the pursuit was called off in Fargo.

The vehicle was located but police are still searching for the driver.