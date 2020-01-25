Sanford Celebrates Chinese New Year

Panda Express this year raised over 26 thousand dollars to help sick and injured kids at Sanford's Childrens

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford Children’s Hospital is celebrating the Chinese New Year with festive items and a large some of cash donated by some restaurants in the Fargo area.

The pair held a celebration ceremony at Cully’s Cabin inside the hospital.

A big thing that center also helps with is making sure kids don’t fall behind on school work when they are at the facility.

“When they go back they are going to get questions about where they were and all that already so just trying to keep it so that they are truely learning and the same things that they’re classmates were so they don’t go back and feeling that they missed so much school,” Sanford’s Briana Ellegard said.