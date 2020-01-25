West Fargo Hosts Frostival Winter Boot Camp

The festival was set up at the West Fargo POW MIA Plaza

WEST FARGO, N.D. — S’mores, games and ice skating for people of all ages.

It’s all a part of the Winter Boot Camp for Frostival 2020.

The night’s festivities included open skating, music and an ax throwing section for people to try.

Organizers say the night is a way for people all across the community to get out of their homes and enjoy themselves.

They also this year’s frostival has been a good learning lesson.

The previous years it had been done just on the two day weekend and last year unfortunately it ended up on a very bad weather weekend. So we sat down as a committee and decided let’s spread it out over 6 weeks so we can really utilize all the planning that goes our activities if there’s bad weather,” West Fargo Park District Event & Communications Specialist, Katie Ettish said.