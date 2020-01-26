Chanhassen Man Dead After Rolling Snowmobile In Becker County

Authorities were called around 10:30 Saturday morning to Wilderness Bay Road

BECKER CO., Minn. — A man tragically dies after rolling his snowmobile in Becker County.

Authorities were called around 10:30 Saturday morning to Wilderness Bay Road near the Becker and Hubbard county line in northeastern Becker County.

They say 50-year-old Troy Eggers of Chanhassen, Minnesota was operating the machine and died at the scene.

The rollover remains under investigation.