Chanhassen Man Dead After Rolling Snowmobile In Becker County
BECKER CO., Minn. — A man tragically dies after rolling his snowmobile in Becker County.
Authorities were called around 10:30 Saturday morning to Wilderness Bay Road near the Becker and Hubbard county line in northeastern Becker County.
They say 50-year-old Troy Eggers of Chanhassen, Minnesota was operating the machine and died at the scene.
The rollover remains under investigation.