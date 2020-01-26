Hotdish cook-off benefits Veterans Honor Flights of North Dakota/Minnesota

It's the first-ever hotdish competition the organization has hosted

MOORHEAD, Minn. — They say a little friendly competition never hurt anyone.

But this cook-off isn’t just about placing first.

“For our veterans, a lot of them would not be able to see our memorials unless we brought them there.”

Organizers of the Veterans Honor Flights of North Dakota/Minnesota are hosting their first-ever hotdish competition at the Moorhead American Legion.

“It’s my favorite food. I just love hotdish. My mom used to make the best hotdish ever, and so I just thought it would – we all thought it would be fun to do a contest and see how it goes,” says event organizer Lori Ishaug.

The three judges, including our own Rob Kupec, are rating the dishes based on taste, aroma and appearance.

Jane Radske won the competition.

Nearly 20 contestants were competing for first, second and third place, but the main goal of the event is to raise money to fly out the servicemen and women who fought for our country to Washington, D.C., something they may otherwise never get to do.

“I had, actually had two veterans on my flight, that were on my bus in October and the two of them have passed away. They were terminal, but one, they were able to share those moments and experiences with their children that accompany them, and those are lasting memories,” says board member LuAnn McDonald.

The event also shines a light on Giving Hearts Day, where the veterans honor flight is one of 450 charities people can donate to.

The Honor Flight raised 36,000 dollars in just 24 hours last year — a small portion of the 160,000 dollars it costs to pull the trip off and pay for the veterans to fly for free.

“I think, you know, maybe it’s in our roots, how we were raised and brought up, and, you know, you just respect your veterans because at the end of the day, we wouldn’t be here without them,” says Ishaug.

They say the hotdish is simply a bonus.

“You know, in the midwest, we all love our hotdishes, so that’s why everybody really likes to show up and stuff, because we like to eat!” says Susie Schroeder.