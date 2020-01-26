NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Killed in Helicopter Crash

Bryant's daughter Gianna, 13, was also killed in the helicopter crash, along with three other people, a source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41. A person familiar with the situation tells the AP that Bryant died in a crash near Calabasas, California.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history and held that spot until LeBron James overtook him Saturday night.