Woman And Brother Arrested In North Dakota For Allegedly Kidnapping Her Young Son

The 1-year-old boy was found unharmed in the motel room

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. — A woman and her brother wanted in Wisconsin for allegedly kidnapping her toddler son are arrested in Cooperstown, North Dakota.

Authorities say 34-year-old Jessica Cleasby and 52-year-old Jamey Cleasby were arrested without incident Saturday night after their vehicle was found at a motel.

Jessica’s 1-year-old son was found unharmed in the motel room.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office in western Wisconsin had said the child was missing and endangered but was located safe.

The sheriff of Griggs County, North Dakota says Jessica had lost custody of her son because of drug use.