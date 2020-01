Police investigate child death in Hawley

HAWLEY, Minn. – The death of a two-year-old child in Hawley is under investigation.

Authorities were called to the 500 block of 5th Street Wednesday afternoon for a child having an unknown medical issue. The child was taken to Sanford in Fargo and passed away on Thursday.

Autopsy results are pending.

The name and gender of the child has not been released.