Teen Dead, Woman Charged After Overnight Shooting in Northwood, ND

NORTHWOOD, N.D. – At 9:30 on Sunday night, Grand Forks Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on the 200 block of Lander Avenue in Northwood.

When they got there, they found 32 year old Samantha Wilson, and an injured 15 year old boy.

“Deputies, along with the Northwood Police Department and several emergency vehicles responded to the call. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but were not successful,” said Grand Forks County Sheriff Andrew Schneider.

Samantha Wilson was arrested at the scene, with charges for murder being filed in the Grand Forks County Court system early in the evening.

“There was an additional charge of contact by bodily fluids on a law enforcement officer, which involves somebody transferring some sort of bodily fluid, spit, blood, etc. onto a law enforcement officer intentionally,” said Schneider.

Talking to neighbors, they say nothing like this has ever happened in Northwood. One man who has lived here for 35 years said that the nights are quiet and peaceful.

Neighbors say that they heard no gunshots late in the evening, just peace and quiet, with the only indication of trouble being the flashing lights.

Some neighbors say that they didn’t know anything about the suspect, Samantha Wilson, despite living close by.

According to the Sheriff, four people were inside the home when the murder occurred.

“The call was from inside the residence, I’m not sure who made the phone call, but it was somebody inside the house.” said the Sheriff.

Investigators also recovered a handgun at the scene.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect is unclear at this point, but the Sheriff’s department says that the 15 year old boy and the suspect are not related.

The 15-year old victim was not a resident of Northwood, but was from Grand Forks.

Wilson is currently being held at the Grand Forks Correctional Facility.