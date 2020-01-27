Woman Accused of Murdering 15-year-old Arrested in Grand Forks County

NORTHWOOD, N.D.–A Northwood woman was arrested after a 15-year-old boy died from a gun shot wound on Sunday.

Authorities responded to a Northwood residence at approximately 9:40 p.m. for reports that an individual had been shot.

When officers arrived they performed lifesaving measures, but the boy did not survive.

Thirty-two-year-old Samantha Wilson was arrested at the scene for suspicion of murder and contact by bodily fluids upon a law enforcement officer.

The incident is still under investigation.