Come For The Soup, Leave With A New Bowl From Churches United

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Churches United along with the Dorothy Day House host the annual Soup Supper at St. Joseph’s Church in Moorhead.

It costs $20 at the door and that includes a hand painted bowl to bring home.

Soups were provided from local restaurants such as Kroll’s Diner and Speakeasy.

“The opportunity for for people to gather in community, and have a conversation about the work that we’re doing here in the community and why it’s so important is every bit as much of the point of the evening as the fundraising is,” says Churches United CEO Sue Koesterman.

Donations of food and clothing are also accepted and will go to those in need.