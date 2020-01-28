Red River Valley Fair Announces 2020 Country Lineup

WEST FARGO, N.D.–Red River Valley Fair officials have announced the 2020 country lineup.

LANCO with Runaway June will be on the Grandstand Wednesday, July 8th and Trace Adkins will take the Grandstand Thursday, July 9th.

LANCO is an American country music band consisting of five members. Their most popular song to date is “Greatest Love Story” which has been featured on shows such as Netflix’s The Ranch and The Bachelor.The band’s name is short for Lancaster Company.

Trace Adkins isn’t new to the country scene, making his debut in 1996. He has released ten studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard country music charts.

The gates to the Grandstand open at 6 p.m. and the acts begin at 8 p.m.