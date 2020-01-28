Update: Victim In Northwood Shooting Identified
The 15 year old victim is Jonah Borth of Grand Forks.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND — 32 year old Samantha Wilson made her first appearance in court in the shooting death of 15 year old Jonah Borth of Grand Forks.
According to the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department, 3 other people were in the home at the time of the shooting.
They include Ray Borth, father of the victim and suspect Wilson’s two minor children, both 8 years old.
The Northwood, ND woman is charged with murder – intentional, or with extreme indifference and contact by bodily fluids on a correctional employee, both are felonies.
Wilson was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of shooting Borth in the upper chest with a 9mm pistol.
Wilson is currently being held at the Grand Forks Correctional Facility.
She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole for the murder charge.
Wilson is scheduled to appear in court next for a preliminary hearing at 9:00 a.m. on March 2.
Bail has been set at $250,000.