UND Men’s Basketball’s Mindset Change Key to Team’s Recent Success

GRAND FORKS, N.D — After dropping four games in a row, North Dakota men’s basketball has turned a corner in their season. The Fighting Hawks won their last two games against Western Illinois and Denver to move back to .500 in the Summit League.

As the season grows deeper and deeper, UND gains more and more familiarity on the court. Head coach Paul Sather said his team’s growth mentality has been the biggest factor for the hawks latest win streak.

If the Hawks continue with the right mindset through the second half of conference play, the team says they’ll be rewarded in the end.

“A lot of it throughout our games has been more about how we’ve played and our approach. Our mindset handling runs and our mindsets handling the stakes, the adversity and the fatigue,” head coach Paul Sather said. “As we’ve gotten better at that. I just feel like if we can continue improving. If you can get yourself in the tournament, you give yourself a chance.”

“What he (Paul Sather) stressed to us was we have to play a full forty minutes,” guard Billy Brown said. “We always have lapses where we give up a run and we can’t have those down the stretch and we can’t have those in this conference especially.”

The Hawks return to action on the road Thursday night at Purdue-Fort Wayne.