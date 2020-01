Class B High School Basketball Roundup: Kindred, Richland Win

Richland defeated Oak Grove 63-50: Kindred defeated Central Cass 50-48

FARGO, ND – Richland used a strong offensive outing to beat Oak Grove 63-50 on Thursday night. A two-pointer to end the 1st quarter gave the Grovers a 17-12 lead but the Colts fought their way back en route to the win.

Central Cass started out hot from three taking the lead after the first quarter but Kindred squeaked out the class win, 50-48.