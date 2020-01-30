Sanford Health Temporarily Isolates Patient On Novel Coronavirus Fears

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford Health isolates a patient for possible novel coronavirus testing since the man recently traveled.

Hospital officials say the man came in with symptoms consistent with influenza and other respiratory viruses.

After consulting with the state of North Dakota, it was determined the man did not meet current CDC guidelines for further novel coronavirus testing.

Sanford is screening all those who visit patients for travel to China.