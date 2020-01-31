Former UND Hockey Player Announces Run For Mayor In Grand Forks

Mayor Brown has been in office since 2000

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A former NHL and UND Hockey player is throwing his hat into the race for mayor of Grand Forks.

Brandon Bochenski announced he would try and replace Mayor Michael Brown

Bochenski says he’s focused on helping grow the city he says has been stalling under Brown.

He says he will put an excitement and a burst of fresh energy that he says has been lacking.

“I have nothing but respect for him,(Brown) so let me get that out there first, but it’s been really a part-time ceremonial position for him. For me I’m going to be out there be available full-time to talk and to listen to people, to advocate for the city, we really need to get this city growing, the growth has stalled in the 20 years that he has been here.”

Election day for the mayor’s race is June ninth.