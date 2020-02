HS Basketball Roundup: Davies Tops Grand Forks Red River

Eagles beat the Roughriders 81-51

FARGO, N.D. — Davies Boys Basketball remains a top the EDC standings heading into Friday night’s match-up with Grand Forks Red River.

The Roughriders are one of the teams in the top half of the those standings but the Eagles made a statement against them tonight with a 81-51 win.