Play of the Week Nominees: January 31

Fargo North Hockey, Grand Forks Red River basketball Battle for the Chris Heise High school Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week nominees take us to both the ice and the court.

First up, from Fargo North boys hockey, Wyatt Johnson nails a long one-timer from the point to find the back of the net in the Spartans game against Davies.

A great play but is it better than the play from Grand Forks Red River boys basketball?

For our second nominee, Roughrider junior Will Obioha gets up to deliver a big dunk after a turnover in Red River’s game against Sheyenne.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.