Shelley Lenz launches campaign for ND Governor

NORTH DAKOTA – A veterinarian from western North Dakota is seeking the Democratic-NPL endorsement for governor.

Shelley Lenz lives in Killdeer and Dickinson and has veterinary clinics in those cities. She previously served as a school board member in Killdeer.

Lenz says she will be a voice for small businesses, families and communities she says are “getting squeezed as North Dakota develops.”

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum is seeking a second term. He won with 76 percent of the vote in 2016.