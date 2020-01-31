Suspicious Package Closes Section of Downtown Bismarck

Investigators did not disclose the contents.

BISMARCK, N.D.–A suspicious package shut down a section of downtown Bismarck, including the federal building.

The U.S. Marshals Service says a federal court security officer found the priority mail package in the bushes in front of the William L. Guy Federal Building Thursday afternoon.

Workers in the building, which houses U.S. District Court and the post office, were told to shelter in place and area streets were shut down. Gate City Bank across the street went on lockdown.

The Marshals Service determined the contents of the package were suspicious, but not a danger to the public. Investigators did not disclose the contents.