Group Hosts Meeting To Discuss The Dangers Of Climate Change

The group is looking at holding another meeting at MSUM in two weeks.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Community members are coming together to raise awareness on the dangers of climate change.

Red River Valley Climate Action group met up at Concordia College’s Integrated Science Center.

They’re currently planning for Climate Emergency Training in March.

The goal is to have a declared climate emergency called in the F-M area before Earth Day.

The declaration would have city leaders acknowledging and acting against the damages of climate change.

“We want Fargo-Moorhead basically do their part to reduce carbon emissions and reduce pollution, in any way that we can so we can achieve our goals of a sustainable planet,” Organizer, Leo Smith said.