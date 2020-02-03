CEO And CFO At Altru Health System in Grand Forks Let Go, Effective Immediately

President Dr. Steven Weiser will assume all leadership responsibilities.

Brad Wehe & Sara Lusignan

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The CEO and CFO of Altru Health System in Grand Forks are let go.

In a press release, the Board of Directors announced that CEO Brad Wehe and CFO Sara Lusignan are leaving the organization effective immediately.

They did not cite a reason for the dismissals other than saying it is a time of great change in healthcare.

Read the full statement below:

Altru Health System’s Board of Directors today announced two changes in executive leadership, effective immediately. Brad Wehe, Chief Executive Officer, and Sara Lusignan, Chief Financial Officer, are leaving the organization. Craig Faerber, interim Chief Financial Officer, will join the executive team, led by President Dr. Steven Weiser, who will assume all leadership responsibilities.

“We thank Brad and Sara for their contributions during a time of great change in healthcare,” said Kris Compton, Altru Health System Board Chair. “As we evolve as an organization to capitalize on the opportunities ahead of us, it’s critical that we have the expertise and leadership in place to support the organization’s goals.”

Faerber joins Altru as a senior financial leader with nearly four decades of industry expertise. His executive-level experience spans prominent health systems like Kaiser Permanente and Guthrie Health. Faerber has worked in all major areas of health care including integrated health systems, hospitals, medical groups, health maintenance organizations and home health agencies. Faerber holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Marshall University, Huntington, West Virginia, and is a certified public accountant (CPA).

“Dr. Weiser, Craig and the rest of our executive team have the direct experience, commitment and work ethic to ensure that our strategic and financial path forward remains strong. We look forward to working with them to further strengthen Altru and its leadership team,” shared Compton. “Altru’s steadfast commitment to providing the highest quality care to the patients of our region remains unchanged. The Board is confident in Altru’s future, guided by expert leadership and a bold strategic plan.”