Fargo Teachers To Vote On Tentative 2-Year Deal

James Urlacher & Jen Mastrud, Fargo Education Assocation

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Education Association has reached a tentative teacher contract deal with the Fargo School Board.

The deal includes a 1.5% pay increase for the current school year and a 1.25% increase in 2020-2021.

The next step is to ratify the 2-year agreement with members.

Three FEA only meetings are planned for Thursday and next Monday at Fargo South for ratification votes.

This latest round of teacher contract negotiations started early last year.

Their most recent contract expired in June.