Introducing The Big Draft For Big Brothers Big Sisters

Get Picked To Be A Big For A Kid In Need With Big Brothers/Big Sisters

Football Season is over. Now what are you gonna do with your Sunday afternoons?

We have an idea: You can sign up for the Big Draft with Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters is partnering with the NFL to get more mentors for kids around the country.

Meet the first Big to declare for The Big Draft.

Mark has a lot of experience: 21 years!

His record is 20 Dairy Queen visits in a single year. That’s hard to beat.

If you want to join the draft and help one of the 90-plus kids who need a Big, go to www.bbbsfargo.org.

It only takes four hours a month to help a child reach their full potential.

Four hours! That’s less time than it takes to watch the Super Bowl. And instead of griping about commercials, you can help make a kid’s future brighter.