Introducing The Big Draft For Big Brothers Big Sisters
Get Picked To Be A Big For A Kid In Need With Big Brothers/Big Sisters
Football Season is over. Now what are you gonna do with your Sunday afternoons?
We have an idea: You can sign up for the Big Draft with Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
Big Brothers/Big Sisters is partnering with the NFL to get more mentors for kids around the country.
Meet the first Big to declare for The Big Draft.
Mark has a lot of experience: 21 years!
His record is 20 Dairy Queen visits in a single year. That’s hard to beat.
If you want to join the draft and help one of the 90-plus kids who need a Big, go to www.bbbsfargo.org.
It only takes four hours a month to help a child reach their full potential.
Four hours! That’s less time than it takes to watch the Super Bowl. And instead of griping about commercials, you can help make a kid’s future brighter.