High School Basketball Roundup: Shanley Girls, Sheyenne Boys Win

Shanley, Sheyenne Spilt Tuesday night doubleheader

FARGO, N.D. — Big Tuesday night in the EDC for boys and girls basketball.

Shanley Girls came into the night tied for second in the conference with Davies. Sheyenne sat a game and a half back of them in the standings.

Last time out, it took a buzzer beat from the Deacons. This time, the Deacons took control on their home floor with a 87-67 win with 18 points from guard Olivia Manuel.

On the boys side, Sheyenne beat Shanley earlier this season. the Deacons controlled the game early but the Mustangs took the lead into the half and never looked back with a 92-71 win.

Guard Blake Berg led the way with 16 points.