LIVE: Oscars Cheat Sheet — Best Director

The tried and true, the breakout foreign-language favorite, and the wild card.

Oscars are coming up this weekend and you’re running out of time to catch up on all the contender movies that you haven’t seen yet.

With a field so crowded for the Best Picture Oscar it might as well be the Democratic Presidential race, we’re trying to whittle down the must-see list for you.

Fortunately, the Best Director list is a lot shorter — and there’s a lot of overlap between the categories.

North Dakota Film Society movie buff Scottie Knollin sat down for a live in-studio interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about the controversial (Todd Phillips for “Joker,) the often-nominated (Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,) the long-revered (Sam Mendes for “1917,” Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman,” and the underdog (Bong Joon-ho for “Parasite).