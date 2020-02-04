LIVE: Wear Red Day For Heart Health

Wear Red February 7th To Raise Awareness About #1 Killer Of Women In America

You have just a couple days to plan your outfit to help raise awareness for one of the biggest health issues in the country.

National Wear Red Day is this Friday, February 7th. It’s part of American Heart Month.

The American Heart Association wants to raise awareness about the threat of heart disease in America.

Experts say one in three women will die from heart disease, and 80 percent of those cases are preventable. It’s the number one killer of women in the country.

American Heart Association Regional Director Jessica Lundgren says, “You think about the three most important women in your life, and one of them will fall victim to cardiovascular disease. We want to make sure that we are educating not only women but men as well on their risk factors, on ways that they can prevent heart disease and small changes that they can make. ”

Lundgren also says National Wear Red Day is also a good time to remind women to keep track of their health numbers, eat healthy and get physical activity.