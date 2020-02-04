Non Profits Help Formerly Incarcerated People Furnish Homes

They want to make transition easier for those coming out of jail or prison.

FARGO, N.D. – The F5 Project and Furniture Mission are collaborating for the first time to completely furnish a home that will belong to someone who was formerly incarcerated.

They say the time to collaborate could not have been more ideal.

All of the items needed to furnish a home were available at the same time the F5 project was getting ready to help an individual transition back into society.

“We collected kitchen tables, chairs, sofa, armour. Ricky kind of got to pick out the furniture, and after a generous community member stepped up, and we’re so excited,” says Christy Dauer, Volunteer at Furniture Mission.

The donated items were packed up into a U-haul heading to Valley City to be delivered.