UND Softball’s Offense “Biggest Weakness” Heading into New Season

Fighting Hawks start season on Friday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota softball also returns to the field this week starting on Friday in Texas. The Fighting Hawks are coming off a 22 and 34 season where it was hard to get the bats going.

Last season, of the 56 games, in 18 of them UND was held to one run or less. The Hawks return top pitchers Nikki Pica and Jannay Jones, who are both coming off a career year in strikeouts, ERA and wins.

Head coach Jordan Stevens says Pica, Jones and the rest of the pitching staff will have to carry the load early on before the offense picks up.

“We have the people capable of doing it but I’ll say the pitchers are getting the better of us right now and we have to somehow get an aggressive mindset,” Stevens said. “Here in the preseason were taking way too many pitches. Hopefully once we start seeing live, that’ll change course for us. Until that comes around, like I said our pitching will get the better of us.”