$3M Bail Set for Man Accused of Shooting Minnesota Officer
Tyler Janovsky made a court appearance on three counts of attempted first-degree murder on Tuesday.
WASECA, Minn.–Bail has been set at $3 million for a man accused of gravely wounding a southern Minnesota police officer in an exchange of gunfire in January.
Uniformed officers from Waseca County and Waseca joined dozens of others in a courtroom Tuesday where Tyler Janovsky made an appearance on three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Janovsky is accused of shooting Arik Matson in the head and shooting at two other officers who responded to a report of a suspicious person roaming backyards in Waseca on Jan. 6.
The judge also set a $2 million bail option that would have several conditions attached.