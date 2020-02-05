Bathroom Fight At Middle School In Moorhead Turned Over To Law Enforcement

Superintendent Brandon Lunak called the behavior "deeply concerning"

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A disagreement that started in class on Monday turned into a fight in a bathroom at Horizon East Middle School in Moorhead.

Four students were involved in the altercation.

It was reported to administration who responded immediately and investigated.

The district has referred the incident to law enforcement.

They did not report if any of the students were hurt or what disciplinary action will be taken.

