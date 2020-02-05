Clay County Public Health holds walk-in flu clinic

The clinic was held from 9am-4pm at the Family Services Center in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Clay County public health gave individuals a chance to take care of their vaccination with a walk-in flu clinic at the Family Services Center in Moorhead.

Staff is hoped the all-day clinic will give people a more convenient opportunity to get their shot without having to schedule an appointment.

While many people tend to get their vaccinations in the fall, the clinic coordinator says there are still plenty of people who are in need.

“Normally you hear more of the health care providers that are providing flu clinics during the fall because that is usually when everyone expects is the beginning of flu season,” clinic coordinator Cheryl Sapp said. “But we still have a lot of people that are unvaccinated.”