Open House Scheduled to Discuss Parking Options in Downtown Fargo

There are two open house forums scheduled for February 6 and 7.

FARGO, N.D.–The public is invited to attend open house sessions to discuss the availability and use of public parking in Downtown Fargo.

The Department of Planning and Development along with the Downtown Community Partnership and Interstate Parking will host two open house forums on February 6 and 7.

The first open house will take place in the City Commission Chambers of City Hall at 225 4th Street North at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The second open house will take place in the Community Room of the Main Library at 102 3rd Street North at 12 p.m. on Friday.

The forums will be recorded and uploaded to the City of Fargo’s website for anyone unable to attend following the events.