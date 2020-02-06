Fargo holds meeting to inform public of downtown parking options

The department of planning and development, the community Partnership and Interstate Parking will hold an additional meeting on Friday at noon at the Fargo Public Library

FARGO, N.D. — The department of Planning and Development partnered with Downtown Community Partnership and Interstate Parking to host a public meeting to address parking concerns in the downtown area.

The meeting was held because the city felt there was a common perception among the community that there wasn’t enough parking available downtown. A survey given to business owners in the area also revealed that parking was one of the main issues that posed a negative impact on their businesses.

Although weather and construction does often pose challenges, the city wants to inform people that there are plenty of options when it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to leave your car while you are downtown, and it doesn’t have to be in the street.

“Other than on-Broadway parking options, there are multiple ramps to consider,” downtown Community Partnership president Melissa Brandt said. “There are 1,400 parking spots within those ramps. There is Robert Commons, there is Civic, there is Island Park, there is Block Nine and there is a new one coming up that is Mercantile.”

The new Mercantile ramp is expected to add an additional nearly 370 parking spots to the downtown area. Construction on that project is expected to begin in the Spring.

If you weren’t able to make it out to the public meeting, the city is holding an additional meeting on Friday at noon at the downtown Fargo Public Library.