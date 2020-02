HS Boy’s Basketball Roundup: Top-Ranked Kindred Defeats Oak Grove

Kindred Boys Basketball claimed a road win at Oak Grove on Thursday night

FARGO, ND – Not long after a win against Richland that gave them a top rank in Class B, Kindred Boys Basketball didn’t slow down as they defeated Oak Grove 71-54 away from home on Thursday night. The Vikings lead by as many as nineteen in the 4th, before closing the door to secure their eleventh win on the season.