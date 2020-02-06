NDSU Thrower Akealy Moton Heads into Bison Cup With More Belief After Good Start to Indoor Season

Moton has the NCAA's sixth best throw in the shot put

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Track and Field is getting ready to host its third indoor invite of the season, the Bison Open, this weekend. One of the groups that continues to put up results every week is the throwers.

In shot put, one of them is sophomore Akealy Moton. Moton threw a personal best 17.12 meters at the Jack Johnson Classic in Minneapolis good enough to not only win the event but put her second all-time in program history and sixth currently in the NCAA.

After falling two spots short of an NCAA Indoor Championships appearance last season, Moton is gaining more belief in herself after a strong start to the year.

“Just kind of building the confidence and movements really. Really that’s what it comes down to, throws coach Justin St. Clair said. “Akealy is very athletic and gifted and has all the talent in the world. Its just getting more comfortable and confident in the ring and really that’s about it, just her basic execution.”

“Definitely that consistency is key,” Moton said. “Whether that’s in the weight room be consistent or the the effort you put in or practice or just all round be consistent just in general is definitely a big aspect of it.”

Moton will throw shot Saturday at 1 P.M. At the Shelly Ellig Indoor Track Facility.