Sheyenne Street Urban Reconstruction Project Delayed Until 2021

The additional reconstruction plans will increase the project cost.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The City of West Fargo has delayed the Sheyenne Street urban reconstruction project until 2021.

The City says the section planned for reconstruction, Sheyenne Street from Main Avenue West to Seventh Avenue West, was examined through the Core Area Infrastructure Study and the results concluded that a more comprehensive reconstruction is necessary.

City of West Fargo engineer Dustin Scott said, ” The original plans for this project include reconstruction of the street landscape and road design. However, it has become apparent that a full reconstruction of the road, including underground utilities like sewer and water, are also necessary within the next five years.”

The additional reconstruction plans will increase the project cost, but the delay will not impact the $2.377 million from the North Dakota Department of Transportation set aside for the project. The funding is available as long as the project is bid by November 2020.

The City says the delay will also ease the congestion experienced during construction season for community events such as Cruise Night and the West Fargo Street Fair.