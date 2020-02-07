Play Of The Week Nominees: February 7th

Fargo Davies and Oak Grove are the finalists for this week's POTW

FARGO, ND – Our first one comes from the ice last Saturday at Scheels arena when Minot visited Fargo Davies. Kaya Johnson deflected a shot in goal en route to the Eagles’ win. On Oak Grove’s side, Noah Swensen went to the hoop with authority in last night’s game against kindred. Which play is better? That’s for you to decide. Vote on our website of twitter page KVRR sports. The winner, as always, will get announced on Monday’s newscast at both 6 and 9.