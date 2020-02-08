Frostival Hosts Beard Invasion Competition

The Association Will Host It's Next Competition At The West Fargo VFW In April.

FARG

O, N.D. — A group of facial hair enthusiast are competing in the hairiest of competitions in the Fargo Civic Center.

These self declared Beardo (Beard-O’s) are seeing who has the best styles and trims at the Frostival Beard Invasion.

The competition, which is also for people of all ages and gender competed in divisions such as the Mustache, Partial Beard and best Creative Division.

The event is meant as a way to bring people together and provide the community with a fun and friendly competition.

Once you get there and you see the camaraderie of the other beridos, you will fall in love, you will get hooked, you will be buying beard care, brushes, everything, it’s literally one of the funnest times with like minded individuals,” President Of Beard Associates Of North Dakota, Bobb Burns said.