Warroad boys hockey takes down Grand Forks Red River

The Warriors defeated the Roughriders 3-1

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Warroad boys hockey made the most of its trip across state lines, bringing home a 3-1 win over Grand Forks Red River in a Saturday afternoon showdown.

It was a balanced attack from both teams in the first period, but the Roughriders got the edge early after Joby Mullen netted a goal off of a rebound.

In the second period, Warroad had an answer.

Shaiza Norwegian got free on a breakaway for the Warriors. After his shot bounced off the goalie’s pads, Luke Erickson was there to finish it, punching one in the back of the net to tie the game up.

Later in the period, Grant Slukynsky went top shelf while on the power play for the second Warroad goal of the game.

In the final frame, Jayson Shaugabay increased the lead with a third goal for the the Warriors.

Warroad plays it’s regular season finale on Tuesday against Lake of the Woods at 7:00 p.m.